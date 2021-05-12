Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $401.02 million and approximately $83.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00014542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

