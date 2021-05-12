$503.10 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $503.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.80 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 378,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.