$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $209.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 218,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.