Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 111,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.