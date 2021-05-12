Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $163.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.57 million to $168.21 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $686.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,673. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,204 shares of company stock worth $7,237,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.