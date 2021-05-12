CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 15,442 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. 673,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.