CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 15,442 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. 673,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.