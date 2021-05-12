-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($3.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,124. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

