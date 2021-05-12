Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.64 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $297,071.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.69 or 0.00035056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,354,049 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.