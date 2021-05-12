Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

