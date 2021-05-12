OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%.

OFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,191. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

OFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

