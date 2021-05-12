TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director Sells $23,250.00 in Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 1,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 76,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

