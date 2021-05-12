Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 424,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

