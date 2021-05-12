Scully Royalty Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $9.00 (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 9.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:SRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 58,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

