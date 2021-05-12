Insider Selling: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 1,921,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,319. The company has a market cap of $848.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

