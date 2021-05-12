HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 69,233 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 69,233 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $263,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HCHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 363,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,530. The company has a market cap of $291.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in HC2 by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HC2 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HC2 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HC2 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

