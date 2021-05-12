D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00.

On Monday, March 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.