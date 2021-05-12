Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

5/10/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

5/7/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intel had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/21/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past one year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns.”

3/25/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. 30,044,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

