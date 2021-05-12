Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Tops $1.84 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $3,308.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

