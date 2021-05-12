Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the highest is $5.52 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. 5,262,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

