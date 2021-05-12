ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report $125.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.93 million. ATN International posted sales of $109.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 33,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a PE ratio of -233.35 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

