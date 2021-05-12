Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BATS:JAMF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 846,707 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,807 shares of company stock worth $14,071,495.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

