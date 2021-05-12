Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $169.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,227. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

