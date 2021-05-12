Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CGAU stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 166,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,938. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
