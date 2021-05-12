Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

FLS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,560. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

