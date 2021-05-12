Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,720. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.