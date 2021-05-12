Stephanie Lepori Sells 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $8.36 on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

