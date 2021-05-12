Stephanie Lepori Sells 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CZR stock traded down $8.36 on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,342. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.