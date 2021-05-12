Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 7,935 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.00. 322,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.