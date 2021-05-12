Marc R. Bitzer Sells 45,793 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 26th, Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80.

WHR traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,290. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

