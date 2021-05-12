Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 264,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,147. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.