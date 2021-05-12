Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

VIV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

