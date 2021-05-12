Axe Achieves Market Cap of $682,451.36 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $682,451.36 and approximately $87.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $758.09 or 0.01529009 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.