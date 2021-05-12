Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0139 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $35.68 million and $282,842.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.70 or 0.07816989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00181305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

