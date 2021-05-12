$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 1,824,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 154,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.