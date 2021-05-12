Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $848.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $848.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.65 million and the highest is $880.14 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 738,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

