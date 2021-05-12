Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $2.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. 128,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,691. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $569.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

