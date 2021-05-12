Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

NOC traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $363.15. 990,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,783. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

