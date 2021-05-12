Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $8.10 on Wednesday, reaching $220.78. 14,723,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.57 and a 200 day moving average of $218.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

