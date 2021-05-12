Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

