Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 692,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,707. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

