Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $288.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, hitting $239.00. 36,558,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555,910. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.52. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $5,846,000. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 66,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

