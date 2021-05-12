Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

