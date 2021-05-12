WINkLink (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $270.72 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $270.72 million and $119.24 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

