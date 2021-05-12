$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 5,706,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,533. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

