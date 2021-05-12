Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 12,269,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,452. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $627.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.