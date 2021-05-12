First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE FM traded down C$2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.81. 3,611,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,521. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 734.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

