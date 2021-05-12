EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $123,773.13 and $204,213.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00083863 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.87 or 0.00725479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002926 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

