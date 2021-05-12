Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 310,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,891. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

