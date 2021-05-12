Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $322.91 or 0.00631300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and $107,051.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 114,959 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

