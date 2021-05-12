Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $36.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 6,784,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,354.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 417,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 409,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.