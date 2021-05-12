CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,766. CEVA has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $968.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,259.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CEVA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.